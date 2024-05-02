Home / India News / Former Dy CM Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Former Dy CM Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Sisodia has approached the high court challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail pleas in the two cases were dismissed

Manish Sisodia (Photo: commons.wikimedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora for an urgent hearing and the court agreed to list on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow," the bench said.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both the pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing.

Sisodia has approached the high court challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail pleas in the two cases were dismissed.

The trial court has dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

The special judge had denied the relief, saying the stage is not right to grant bail to Sisodia.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

AAP workers protest on ITO foot-over bridge, removed by Delhi Police

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

CBI not controlled by Union of India, Centre tells SC on Bengal govt's suit

Students skip school after bomb scare; principals revisit evacuation plan

Govt to conduct digital crop survey across India using AI to assess acreage

CAG considering tax concessions as 'presumptive loss' not fair: Subbarao

IMD weather 2024 today: Heatwave in many states, rainfall in Northeast

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Manish SisodiaAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyDelhi High Court

First Published: May 02 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story