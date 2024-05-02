Home / India News / IMD weather 2024 today: Heatwave in many states, rainfall in Northeast

IMD weather 2024 today: Heatwave in many states, rainfall in Northeast

Today, May 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning to several states and an orange alert in five north-eastern states for heavy rainfall

IMD weather forecasts 2024. Photo: PTI
On Thursday, May 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Gangetic West Bengal were experiencing heatwave conditions. While the IMD has given a 'red' alert for West Bengal and coastal Andhra Pradesh, an 'orange' alert has been issued for Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Odisha. 
Notably, a heatwave is announced when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal. In the meantime, an extreme heatwave is announced when the temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees above normal.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

    • The IMD has given an 'orange' alert for rain in eight states i.e, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.       
    • As indicated by the weather office, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura will probably observe severe rains on Thursday. In the meantime, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland can anticipate isolated heavy rainfall.      
    • The IMD mentioned, "The rainfall is likely due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over north-east Bangladesh and a trough that runs from Bihar to Nagaland in lower tropospheric levels and also due to another cyclonic circulation that is lying over north-east Assam at lower tropospheric levels".

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave in India 

    • On Thursday, May 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, were experiencing heatwave conditions.       
    • While the IMD has given a 'red' alert for West Bengal and coastal Andhra Pradesh, an 'orange' alert has been given for Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Odisha.      
    • The IMD said in its bulletin that, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, few pockets of Jharkhand and Odisha, isolated pockets of Rayalaseema and heat wave conditions very likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and interior Karnataka on May 2".      
    • It further added that Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry will probably experience a heatwave until May 6. As per the weather office, while Jharkhand will mark heatwave to extreme heatwave conditions on Thursday, the intensity will plunge from Friday onwards. 
    • While Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and portions of the south peninsular of India will experience three heatwave days in May, the IMD predicts that these regions will experience five to seven such days this month.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

