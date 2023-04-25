Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister D B Inamdar passed away aged 74, family sources said.

The five-time MLA was admitted last month to a private hospital here with severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure, and succumbed to the illness on Tuesday.

He entered politics in 1983 as a member of the Janata Party after the demise of his father B D Inamdar, and was elected to the Assembly twice on the party ticket representing Kittur in Belagavi district.

He joined the Congress in 1991 and won the Assembly elections thrice.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among those who condoled the death of the senior politician.