Govt declares seven-day mourning in honour of former PM Manmohan Singh

The Union government on Thursday declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, officials said here.

They said the Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Friday to pay tributes to him.

Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, the officials added.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," said the bulletin.

Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months.

He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.