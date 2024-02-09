Home / India News / Former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, M S Swaminathan to get Bharat Ratna

Former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, M S Swaminathan to get Bharat Ratna

The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur

Bharat Ratna (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," Modi said on X.

Rao's visionary leadership, Modi said, was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity, growth.

"Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to country," the prime minister said.

"Swaminathan made monumental contributions to country in agriculture and farmers' welfare," Modi said.

He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture and made outstanding efforts in modernising it, the prime minister said.

Also Read

Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan, Chaudhary Charan Singh

From C Rajagopalachari to Karpoori Thakur: List of Bharat Ratna winners

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna to Advani

Bharat Ratna for Advani: His guidance resolved Ram Temple issue, says MP CM

LIVE: Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan to get Bharat Ratna

Govt push puts spotlight on cervical cancer, experts hope for turning point

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may soon retire from public life

Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan, Chaudhary Charan Singh

Govt wants all AIIMS to be fully functional, hiring taking place: Mandaviya

Efforts underway to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur: CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiPV Narasimha RaoIndia Prime MinisterBharat Ratnalohia bharat ratnaLK AdvaniBJP

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story