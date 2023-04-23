Home / India News / Former Punjab CM Badal remains in ICU: Hospital in health bulletin

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery

Chandigarh
Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal continues to be in intensive care at a private hospital with doctors closely monitoring his health condition.

The 95-year-old Badal was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the private hospital said, "Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit)."

In a bulletin on the veteran leader's condition on Saturday, the hospital had said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU."

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The five-time former chief minister was hospitalised last June following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

