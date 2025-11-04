Home / India News / Four UKNA militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Churachandpur

Four UKNA militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Churachandpur

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups

Army, Soilder, Kathua
During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal/ Churachandpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
At least four militants, belonging to a banned outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched around 5.30 am at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district, a senior officer said.

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants, the officer said.

"At least four militants were killed during the exchange of fire while several others managed to flee the spot," the officer said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

A defence statement also said that in the early hours of Nov 4, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column during an intelligence-based operation at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur.

In the ensuing firefight between security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SOO insurgent group, "four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised", it said.

The operation is still in progress, and a search in the adjoining areas is underway, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

