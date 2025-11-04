Four UKNA militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Churachandpur

At least four militants, belonging to a banned outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched around 5.30 am at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district, a senior officer said.

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants, the officer said.