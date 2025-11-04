Home / India News / Man tries to open emergency exit on flight at Varanasi airport; arrested

A man aboard an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he tried to open the plane's emergency exit while it was taxiing for takeoff

Akasa Air
The incident occurred on flight QP 1497, scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6:45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after attempting to open the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.
 
The incident occurred on flight QP 1497, scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6:45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. Police said the passenger, identified as Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, tried to open the emergency exit while the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway.
 
After being alerted by the cabin crew, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the aircraft back to the apron. All passengers were deboarded as a precaution while airport security intervened.
 
Sujit Singh was taken into custody for questioning, officials told PTI.   
 

‘Acted out of curiosity’, says police

 
According to Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh, the detained passenger told investigators that he tried to open the exit “out of curiosity". The police said Sujit Singh has been booked under relevant sections for his actions.
 

Flight resumes after delay

 
Following security checks and clearance, the flight departed for Mumbai at around 7:45 pm, roughly an hour later than scheduled.
 
No passengers were harmed during the incident, officials confirmed.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Akasa AirVaranasiMumbaiBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

