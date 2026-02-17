French President Macron to meet PM Modi today in Mumbai: What's on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a three-day state visit to India. He was accompanied by France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, and a delegation of senior industry leaders. Macron was received at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a post on X, Fadnavis extended a warm welcome to Macron and the French delegation, wishing them a successful visit. "A very warm welcome to the President of France, HE Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai! Maharashtra welcomes you!" he wrote.

The welcome was also attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, along with ministers and senior officials.

Macron to meet PM Modi in Mumbai During the visit, Macron is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to travel to Mumbai on Tuesday for the meeting. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on expanding India–France cooperation across multiple sectors. They will also review regional and global developments of mutual interest, including collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region. In an X post, Macron said, "En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!"

Sharing Macron's post, PM Modi wrote, "Welcome to India! I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across various sectors and contribute to global progress. See you very soon in Mumbai, and then in Delhi, my dear friend." What is on the agenda? PM Modi and Macron will jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. This initiative was announced during Macron’s 2024 State Visit to India and aims to boost cooperation between startups, researchers and industry leaders. After their formal talks, the two leaders will oversee the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding at Raj Bhawan. They are also expected to attend the India-France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, followed by a cultural event at the Gateway of India. According to media reports, a major defence deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets is also likely to be announced.