Home / India News / Free treatment to all aged above 70 yrs under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Prez

Free treatment to all aged above 70 yrs under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Prez

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries

old age, middle age
old age, middle age
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

All citizens aged above 70 years will be provided free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

The opening of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country is also progressing at a fast pace, she said while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries, Murmu said.

"Further, the Government is going to take yet another decision in this area. Now all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get the benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the President said.

Today, India is emerging as a leader in every sector from IT to Tourism and from Health to Wellness, she stated.

The AB-PMJAY, the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world, aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families.

Hospital Empanelment and Management (HEM) guidelines for empanelment of hospitals under AB-PMJAY mandates the State Health Agencies (SHAs) with the responsibility of empanelling hospitals under the scheme.

Also Read

Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2024: History, importance, steps to register

CM Patnaik launches third phase of Odisha's flagship health scheme

Govt to meet PSBs to review financial inclusion schemes: Check details

96.55% claims under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana settled, says official

Over 10 mn 'Ayushman Bharat' cards issued in 6 days in Bihar: Dy CM

'Reference to Emergency could have been avoided': Rahul to LS Speaker

Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: AIADMK holds hunger strike, calls for CBI probe

Govt aims to make Northeast gateway of 'Act East Policy': President Murmu

ED attaches fresh assets in PMLA case against UP-based bike taxi aggregator

This village panchayat will file an FIR if you are seen roaming in shorts

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Ayushman BharatIndian healthcarehealthhealthcare

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story