Home / India News / Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, praises army's effort

Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, praises army's effort

The enthusiastic pilgrims, who will take Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy shrine, raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans

ANI
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A fresh batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Saturday morning for the Amarnath Cave shrine.

The enthusiastic pilgrims, who will take Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy shrine, raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

"We feel proud to see how the Army jawans are helping the pilgrims here. We salute them for their service. The arrangements made for the Yatra are very good and I would urge everyone to take the Amarnath yatra," a pilgrim from Jharkhand told ANI.

Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary.

Later, the ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch.

Prominent lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting. All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

CRPF deployed in large numbers to secure Amarnath Yatra: DIG Avasthy

LG Sinha visits Baltal base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Jammu-Kashmir's Gulmarg, says NCS

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur, curfew hours cut

Uttarakhand to hike aid to next of kin of human-wildlife conflict victims

Case filed against NCC cadet who whacked juniors during training session

Portion of U'khand highway caves in following landslide, traffic diverted

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammuAmarnath yatraArmy

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story