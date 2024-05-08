Home / India News / Fresh exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Fresh exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said

J&K | Indian Air Force vehicles that came under attack by terrorists in Poonch sectoron May 4 (Photo: x @ANI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in Jammu and Kashmir's in Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.

They said firing was going in till last reports came in.

 

They said firing was going in till last reports came in.

Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and KashmirKulgamterror attacks

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

