Fresh violence grips Cuttack; internet suspended, leaders urge peace

Cuttack remained tense on Sunday following fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, even as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik urged citizens to maintain communal harmony.

Majhi and Patnaik's appeal come after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a motorcycle rally in the evening defying the district administration's order.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the state government suspended internet services in areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the adjoining 42 Mauza region from 7pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday to prevent the spread of misinformation.

According to officials, CCTV cameras installed along the route were damaged, and shops in Gourishankar Park area were allegedly set on fire after police stopped the procession. The rally, which began at Bidyadharpur on the eastern outskirts of the city, moved through key areas, including the Dargah Bazar locality the epicentre of the violence that took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday before ending at Sector 11 of CDA on the city's western fringe. Participants were heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' as they moved through the city. While appealing for peace, Majhi also said strict action will be taken against violators.

Majhi, in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), expressed sorrow over the disturbances and appealed to citizens to maintain communal harmony. "Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city known for its brotherhood. Due to the actions of some miscreants, the peace of the city has been disturbed in recent days," he said. The CM said the government was keeping a close eye on troublemakers and strict action would be taken against them in accordance with the law. Patnaik also expressed concern over the law and order situation and said Odisha has the reputation of being a peace-loving state. Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdus of Congress said she is saddened and worried over the development.

"Our city is a living example of unity and tradition where Durga Puja has been celebrated for over 500 years. Those who tried to disrupt this unity, identified through CCTV, drone and mobile footage, should be punished as per the law," Firdus said. Meanwhile, the VHP has given a 12-hour bandh call in the city on October 6 in protest against the group clash during the Durga idol procession. Clashes broke out between 1.30 am and 2 am on Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in Daraghabazar area when an immersion procession was heading towards Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river.