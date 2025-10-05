DGCA probes Air India Boeing Dreamliner's RAT deployment incident

Aviation watchdog DGCA will carry out a detailed probe into the incident of Ram Air Turbine (RAT) getting deployed in an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft few minutes before landing at the Birmingham airport on Saturday, according to an official.
In an aircraft, RAT gets deployed automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. RAT uses wind speed to generate emergency power.
The senior DGCA official told PTI that RAT got deployed during landing of the plane at 400 feet but the pilot did not report any related abnormality.
The maintenance actions for uncommanded RAT deployment recommended by Boeing have been carried out and no discrepancy were observed, the official said and added that the aircraft is being released for service.
The official also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.
"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 4 October 2025 detected deployment of RAT of the aircraft during its final approach.
"All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham," Air India said in a statement on Sunday.
The airline did not share specific details, including the number of people on board.
