Home / India News / DGCA probes Air India Boeing Dreamliner's RAT deployment incident

DGCA probes Air India Boeing Dreamliner's RAT deployment incident

In an aircraft, RAT gets deployed automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. RAT uses wind speed to generate emergency power

air india plane
"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 4 October 2025 detected deployment of RAT of the aircraft during its final approach.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aviation watchdog DGCA will carry out a detailed probe into the incident of Ram Air Turbine (RAT) getting deployed in an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft few minutes before landing at the Birmingham airport on Saturday, according to an official.

In an aircraft, RAT gets deployed automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. RAT uses wind speed to generate emergency power.

The senior DGCA official told PTI that RAT got deployed during landing of the plane at 400 feet but the pilot did not report any related abnormality.

The maintenance actions for uncommanded RAT deployment recommended by Boeing have been carried out and no discrepancy were observed, the official said and added that the aircraft is being released for service.

The official also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 4 October 2025 detected deployment of RAT of the aircraft during its final approach.

"All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham," Air India said in a statement on Sunday.

The airline did not share specific details, including the number of people on board.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre revamps CGHS rates, adds tier-based pricing after a decade

NSE to build ₹380-cr facility for cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Centre

Ten dead as rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling; CM to visit on Oct 6

Over 2,500 FIRs, 3,900 arrests under UP's Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign

SPVs with anchor partners to be set up under ₹60,000 cr PM-SETU scheme

Topics :DGCAAir IndiaBoeingAviation

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story