Indian Navy to commission second ASW Shallow Water Craft Androth on Oct 6

The Indian Navy will commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard here on October 6.
The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).
"The Indian Navy is set to commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam," said an official release from the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.
"The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation," it said.
Built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting India's growing maritime self-reliance and commitment to innovative home-grown technologies.
The ship's induction is expected to significantly bolster the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters, the release added.
Together with recent inductions -- Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth-- the Navy continues to strengthen its operational spectrum while embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) through indigenous design and construction, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
