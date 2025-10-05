Home / India News / Indian Navy to commission second ASW Shallow Water Craft Androth on Oct 6

Indian Navy to commission second ASW Shallow Water Craft Androth on Oct 6

Indian navy
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 9:44 PM IST
The Indian Navy will commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard here on October 6.

"The Indian Navy is set to commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam," said an official release from the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.

"The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation," it said.

The ship's induction is expected to significantly bolster the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters, the release added.

Together with recent inductions -- Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth-- the Navy continues to strengthen its operational spectrum while embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) through indigenous design and construction, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian NavyDefencedefence sectorVisakhapatnam

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

