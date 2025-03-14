Home / India News / Friday prayers conclude in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security

Friday prayers conclude in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said both Holi and the Namaz concluded peacefully

Jama Masjid, Sambhal
District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said both Holi and the Namaz concluded peacefully. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Friday prayers concluded peacefully in Sambhal's Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security, an official said.

Ulemas and mutawallis had fixed the time for 'Jumma Namaz', extending it by about an hour to 2:30 pm, because of Holi.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said both Holi and the Namaz concluded peacefully.

He said tight security arrangements were made in view of Holi and the Friday prayers. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and the local police remained fully alert. Surveillance was also conducted through drones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Going to release an American-Israeli hostage in Gaza, 4 bodies of dual nationals, says Hamas

Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

Premium

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

Topics :Ramazanholi celebrationsmosquesUttar Pradesh

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story