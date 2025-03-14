Home / India News / UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

Move part of the Yogi 2.0 government's target to achieve an industrial land bank of 150K acres by 2027

textile workshop
Photo: Bloomberg
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Targeting a land bank of 150,000 acres by 2027 for industrial use, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has tagged 450 acres from six closed textile mills.
 
The land parcels will be acquired by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida).
 
These six mills of the UP Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation -- located in Sitapur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, and Bulandshahr districts -- have been lying defunct for over 20 years.
 
“The availability of industrial land is the key in achieving UP’s $1 trillion economy target. The state is making all efforts to increase the land inventory for industrial development,” a senior government official said.
 
UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the redeployment of land parcels would open up fresh avenues of growth and job creation in the state.
 
Interestingly, there are more defunct spinning and yarn mills, collectively having over 1,000 acres, which could be taken up for similar redeployment in the future, sources added. These are located in Meerut, Hardoi, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Banda, Ballia, Mau, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amroha, Bareilly, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bijnor, Sant Kabirnagar and Bulandshahr districts.

Also Read

MSEZ partners with Italy's MIR Group for Rs 1,500 cr green facility

Govt's focus on FDI liberalisation to boost industrialisation: DPIIT

Triveni Turbine Q2 results: PAT rises 42% to Rs 91 cr on higher income

Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 2% in September: Govt data

India-Russia co-chair 10th session on Modernisation, Industrial Cooperation

 
In a bid to become a preferred investment destination in South Asia, UP has planned for industrial land acquisition of nearly 96,000 acres in 2-3 years to add to its current inventory of about 54,000 acres. This will create an industrial land bank of about 150,000 acres by 2027.
 
The targeted land bank will be created by Upsida, the industrial development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed the industrial development authorities to expedite the process of land acquisition and allotment to investors, and is sanguine that the targeted land bank would benefit not only large industries but also small and medium enterprises.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

Premium

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

BJP alleges Rs 1,000-crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu, DMK calls it baseless

India adds six properties to tentative list for Unesco recognition

Topics :Yogi AdityanathIndustrial growthTextile millsUP government

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story