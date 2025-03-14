UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

Targeting a land bank of 150,000 acres by 2027 for industrial use, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has tagged 450 acres from six closed textile mills.

The land parcels will be acquired by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida).

These six mills of the UP Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation -- located in Sitapur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, and Bulandshahr districts -- have been lying defunct for over 20 years.

“The availability of industrial land is the key in achieving UP’s $1 trillion economy target. The state is making all efforts to increase the land inventory for industrial development,” a senior government official said.

UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the redeployment of land parcels would open up fresh avenues of growth and job creation in the state.

Interestingly, there are more defunct spinning and yarn mills, collectively having over 1,000 acres, which could be taken up for similar redeployment in the future, sources added. These are located in Meerut, Hardoi, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Banda, Ballia, Mau, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amroha, Bareilly, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bijnor, Sant Kabirnagar and Bulandshahr districts.

In a bid to become a preferred investment destination in South Asia, UP has planned for industrial land acquisition of nearly 96,000 acres in 2-3 years to add to its current inventory of about 54,000 acres. This will create an industrial land bank of about 150,000 acres by 2027.

The targeted land bank will be created by Upsida, the industrial development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed the industrial development authorities to expedite the process of land acquisition and allotment to investors, and is sanguine that the targeted land bank would benefit not only large industries but also small and medium enterprises.