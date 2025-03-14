Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

An unidentified man attacked devotees with a rod at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday, injuring five people, according to a report by The Indian Express. Among the injured, a Sikh youth from Bathinda is in serious condition and is receiving treatment in the emergency wing of the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research. The police have arrested the attacker and another person who was with him. “The second accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance along with the one who attacked devotees,” said a police officer. The attack occurred inside the oldest Guru Ram Das inn near the community kitchen.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the temple, stated that the attacker suddenly picked up a rod and started hitting devotees.

The police caught him and identified him as Zulfan from Haryana. He was also injured. The police are investigating why this happened.