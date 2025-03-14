Home / India News / Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

An unidentified man attacked devotees with a rod at Amritsar's Golden Temple, injuring five people, including a seriously wounded Sikh youth from Bathinda; police have arrested the attacker

Golden Temple
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
An unidentified man attacked devotees with a rod at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday, injuring five people, according to a report by The Indian Express.
 
Among the injured, a Sikh youth from Bathinda is in serious condition and is receiving treatment in the emergency wing of the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research.
 
The police have arrested the attacker and another person who was with him. “The second accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance along with the one who attacked devotees,” said a police officer.
 
The attack occurred inside the oldest Guru Ram Das inn near the community kitchen.
 
The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the temple, stated that the attacker suddenly picked up a rod and started hitting devotees.
 
The investigation is ongoing, and further details about the accused are yet to be revealed. 
According to  a report by The Tribune, the accused is from Haryana. The report mentioned that he also attacked some SGPC staff who stopped him because he was acting suspiciously and asked for his identity. He argued with them and was told to leave. 

He left but came back with an iron rod and attacked the staff and devotees who tried to stop him. Four people, including two SGPC helpers, were injured. 
The police caught him and identified him as Zulfan from Haryana. He was also injured. The police are investigating why this happened.
         
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

