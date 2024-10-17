From Article 370 to RTI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna's defining judgments

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, poised to take over as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) , has made a significant impact through a series of landmark judgments during his tenure at the Supreme Court. As Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud prepares to retire on November 11, 2024, Justice Khanna has been proposed to succeed him, with government approval pending. However, Justice Khanna's tenure will be brief, lasting only six months until his retirement on May 13, 2025.

Key judgments by Justice Sanjiv Khanna

1. Dismissal of plea for 100 per cent VVPAT verification

In 2024, Justice Khanna led a division bench that dismissed the Association for Democratic Reforms’ plea seeking 100 per cent verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes. Justice Khanna upheld the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s safeguards, stating that the existing system ensures quick, error-free, and secure counting of votes, protecting the integrity of India's electoral process.

2. Striking down of the Electoral Bond Scheme

In another crucial 2024 judgment, Justice Khanna was part of a five-judge bench that declared the controversial Electoral Bond Scheme unconstitutional. In his concurring opinion, Justice Khanna rejected the argument that donor privacy extends to donations made via banking channels, pointing out that bank officers handling the bonds are aware of the donor identities.

He also highlighted that the scheme infringed upon voters' collective right to information, a cornerstone of democratic transparency.

3. Article 370 abrogation

Justice Khanna also contributed to the historic 2023 decision by a five-judge bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice Khanna clarified that Article 370 was a feature of asymmetric federalism, not sovereignty, and argued that its removal did not undermine India’s federal structure.

4. Divorce under Article 142

In the 2023 case of Shilpa Sailesh vs Varun Sreenivasan, Justice Khanna authored the majority opinion affirming the Supreme Court’s authority to directly grant divorces under Article 142 of the Constitution. He ruled that the Court could dissolve marriages on grounds of irretrievable breakdown to ensure "complete justice" between the parties, a decision seen as pivotal in advancing divorce law in India.

5. Right to Information (RTI) and judicial independence