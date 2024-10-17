Delhi police have issued traffic guidelines in view of the likely disruption in the capital on Thursday due to a 'Shobha yatra' honouring Valmiki Jayanti.

The police advisory indicates that the yatra will begin at 2 pm from Red Fort and it will conclude at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg.

The yatra will pass through various locations which include Gauri Shankar Mandir

Gurudwara Shish Ganj

Chandni Chowk Town Hall

Nai Sadak

Barsha Bulla Chowk

Chawri Bazar

Hauz Qazi

Ajmeri Gate

Paharganj Pul

Chuna Mandi

RamaKrishna Mission

Chitra Gupta Road

Panchkuian Road

Mandir Marg The police advisory states that commuters are advised to avoid these routes to avoid inconvenience, requesting to plan their journeys accordingly through central Delhi.

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti, popularly known as Pragat Diwas is celebrated across the country to pay tribute to the great sage. Valmiki is known by multiple names such as Balmiki, Ratnakara, Lal Beg, and Bala Shah. The life of the great sage changed a lot after meeting sage Narad Muni. Being born a dacoit, he robbed and killed numerous people but his life turned upside down after the sage advised him to chant the word ‘Rama.’

Despite multiple attempts, he couldn't chant the word, so Narad Muni asked him to say 'Mara' instead, which is ‘Rama’ spelt backwards in Hindi. This eventually turned into Ram and his penance continued for many years. Lord Brahma was impressed with Ratnakar's penance and blessed him with the name Valmiki.

The story of Narada Muni inspires millions of people by illustrating that anyone can change their path and contribute positively to society irrespective of their past.