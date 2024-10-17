On Abhidhamma Divas, PM Modi says world's solutions lie in Buddha, not yudh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled one of his addresses at the United Nations, noting that India never gave the world any yudh (wars), but the teachings of Lord Buddha. “I once mentioned at the United Nations that India offers the world not yudh (war), but Buddha. The world’s solution lies in Buddha…” PM Modi said.

At the celebration of Abhidhamma Diva, PM Modi extended greetings to the citizens and said it reminded us that compassion and goodwill are the keys to making the world a better place. Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after teaching the Abhidhamma, which is originally recorded in the Pali language.

Modi made the remarks at the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. At the event, he also felicitated Buddhist monks.

During his address, he said, “Over the past decade, I’ve been fortunate to attend numerous sacred events, including visits to historical Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal, the unveiling of his statue in Mongolia…”

PM Modi said granting classical language status to Pali is not only an honour for the language itself but also a tribute to Lord Buddha. Dhamma represents the path to peace for all humanity, he noted.

“...Today, the world is surrounded by many uncertainties…in these times, Buddha is not only relevant but also a necessity,” he said, emphasising Buddha’s principles on questions related to human existence.

On October 4, the Centre had accorded classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali. The Centre identified those languages as classical, which have a distinct literary tradition and must be original and not borrowed from another speech community.

The event on Thursday was jointly organised by the Centre and the International Buddhist Confederation, witnessing participation from academicians and monks from 14 countries.