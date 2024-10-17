Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC refuses to stay Nayab Singh govt's oath taking ceremony in Haryana

SC refuses to stay Nayab Singh govt's oath taking ceremony in Haryana

Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance today

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the oath taking ceremony of the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin shortly in Haryana's Panchkula.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took strong note of the plea, and said it may impose costs on the petitioner for filing such a plea.

"Do you want us to stall the oath taking of an elected government? We are putting you on guard. We will impose costs. Circulate the papers. We will see," the CJI said when the plea was mentioned for urgent hearing at the start of the day's proceedings.

"How can we restrain the elected government from taking oath," the CJI asked.

The bench asked the petitioner to circulate three copies of the petition for the three judges and cautioned with imposition of fine.

Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

