From scan-and-pay to scan-and-complain: FSSAI mandates QR code at eateries

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it has directed all food business operators (FBOs)—including restaurants, cafés, dhabas and eateries—to display their FSSAI licence or registration certificate along with a QR code linked to the Food Safety Connect App in visible areas of their premises.

The app, according to FSSAI, enables consumers to lodge complaints about food safety and hygiene, report misleading claims on food products, access basic information about licensed and registered FBOs, and stay informed about FSSAI’s latest food safety initiatives and alerts.

ALSO READ: SC grants Fssai 3-month extension to decide on front-of-pack labels Complaints submitted via the app are automatically routed to the relevant jurisdictional authority for quicker resolution, the statement said.

According to FSSAI, the licence and QR code must be displayed in easily visible areas such as entrances, billing counters or seating sections. “This measure is aimed at empowering consumers by providing them with a direct and user-friendly platform for grievance redressal,” FSSAI said in a statement. “FSSAI has made the QR code of the Food Safety Connect App available on the front page of the FSSAI licence and registration. In a nationwide advisory, all FBOs have been asked to display this in their premises,” the regulator added. It also directed FBOs to incorporate the QR code into their digital platforms, including websites and food delivery channels, wherever applicable.