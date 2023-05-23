Home / India News / Very exciting time to serve nation, PM tells successful UPSC candidates

Very exciting time to serve nation, PM tells successful UPSC candidates

PM Modi congratulated successful candidates in the civil services examination, and said it is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates in the civil services examination, and said it is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people.

In tweets, Modi also had a word of consolation and encouragement for those who could not clear the prestigious exam.

"I understand the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best," he said.

Congratulating the successful candidates, he said, "My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people."

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- qualified the civil services examination 2022, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

Topics :UPSCIndia Prime Minister

First Published: May 23 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

