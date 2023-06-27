G20 infra working group meet: Focus shifts to QII indicators on second day



Following the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019, the World Bank, In association with the Japan government, established the QII partnership with the aim of maximising the positive impact of infrastructure development in developing countries. The second day of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting commenced on Tuesday with three sessions being organized, wherein the delegates discussed ways to apply quality infrastructure investment (QII) indicators across the infrastructure projects. The sessions also included discussions on the enablers of inclusive cities and analysis of the infrastructure budget allocations across the G20 countries.



The sessions were co-chaired by Brazil and Australia, with the World Bank also giving a presentation. QII principles advocate for economic efficiency, environmental sustainability, disaster resilience, social inclusion, and sound governance. These principles came into focus post the pandemic, as cities started working towards strong and resilient recovery from Covid-19.



The ministry of civil aviation has been working on a plan to make India a MRO hub, with private players like Boeing also lining up investments for the cause. The policy envisages new centres to be set up at eight airports, including Chennai and Begumpet in Hyderabad. A roundtable on “Making India an MRO Hub” was also organised on the sidelines. It outlined the unique offerings of India in the maintenance, repair and operations space. The event was organized in association with the ministry of civil aviation. The side event provided a strategic platform for the private sector, industry bodies, and the public sector in the aviation sector to share experiences and present the opportunities that India has to offer in the aviation sector as a whole.