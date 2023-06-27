Home / India News / G20 infra working group meet: Focus shifts to QII indicators on second day

G20 infra working group meet: Focus shifts to QII indicators on second day

The sessions were co-chaired by Brazil and Australia, with the World Bank also giving a presentation

Sarthak Choudhury Rishikesh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
The second day of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting commenced on Tuesday with three sessions being organized, wherein the delegates discussed ways to apply quality infrastructure investment (QII) indicators across the infrastructure projects. The sessions also included discussions on the enablers of inclusive cities and analysis of the infrastructure budget allocations across the G20 countries.
Following the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019, the World Bank, In association with the Japan government, established the QII partnership with the aim of maximising the positive impact of infrastructure development in developing countries.

QII principles advocate for economic efficiency, environmental sustainability, disaster resilience, social inclusion, and sound governance. These principles came into focus post the pandemic, as cities started working towards strong and resilient recovery from Covid-19.
A roundtable on “Making India an MRO Hub” was also organised on the sidelines. It outlined the unique offerings of India in the maintenance, repair and operations space. The event was organized in association with the ministry of civil aviation. The side event provided a strategic platform for the private sector, industry bodies, and the public sector in the aviation sector to share experiences and present the opportunities that India has to offer in the aviation sector as a whole.
The ministry of civil aviation has been working on a plan to make India a MRO hub, with private players like Boeing also lining up investments for the cause. The policy envisages new centres to be set up at eight airports, including Chennai and Begumpet in Hyderabad.  

A yoga session was also organised for the delegates in the morning. The delegates also enjoyed a friendly cricket match organised. The delegates were apprised about the rules of the game and also played along with the local players in an 8-over match, with the delegates winning the match.
The third and final day of the IWG meet is scheduled for Wednesday, with the delegates set to participate in a ganga aarti earlier in the day. 

Topics :G20 meetingBrazilAustralia

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

