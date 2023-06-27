Home / India News / Gujarat, US chipmaker Micron to sign MoU tomorrow for semiconductor unit

Gujarat, US chipmaker Micron to sign MoU tomorrow for semiconductor unit

Under the scheme, the US-based firm will receive 50% fiscal support for the total project cost from the Centre and incentives representing 20% of the total cost from the Gujarat govt

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat government will on Wednesday sign an MoU with American computer storage chipmaker Micron Technology for a semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district, said the state government on Tuesday.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) will be signed in the evening in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries, said a government release. On June 22, Micron had announced it will set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore). Micron's plant has been approved under the central government's "Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme". Under the scheme, the US-based firm will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Centre and incentives representing 20 per cent of the total cost from the Gujarat government. "Phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023. Phase 1, which will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, will start to become operational in late 2024," Micron had said in a statement earlier. The company had said the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years. "Micron's new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets," the statement said.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

China defends ban on Micron, accuses Washington of 'economic coercion'

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Micron Tech nears $1 billion investment in India's chip packaging plant

Centre to sell tur dal from its buffer stock to cool high prices

Need dialogue to restore peace in Manipur, say Meitei representatives

How can India have two laws? PM Modi's pitch for Uniform Civil Code

Sena (UBT) leaders meet police officials to discuss protest march route

ED arrests Supertech's chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case

Topics :Gujaratsemiconductor industry

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story