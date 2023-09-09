Home / India News / G20 presidency theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' road map for development: Prez

G20 presidency theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' road map for development: Prez

The G20 summit will be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, here over the weekend

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
The theme for India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive and human-centric development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

"India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision," Murmu said in a post on X.

In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

