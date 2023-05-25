Home / India News / G20 provided opportunity to showcase socio-economic progress of J-K: Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the G20 tourism meet here provided an opportunity to showcase the "awe-inspiring" socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir to the world.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the G20 tourism meet here provided an opportunity to showcase the "awe-inspiring" socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir to the world.

"During the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, the entire world has witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of Jammu Kashmir. Faster & Inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world," Sinha said addressing a function after inaugurating a bridge in Ganderbal district.

Sinha said the G20 meet had helped brighten the image of Jammu and Kashmir in the world.

"The G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of the Union Territory and overwhelming response, participation and achievements have been possible because of hard work of our citizens and collectively they have brightened the J&K's image in the world," he added.

Inaugurating the key infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating the development of Ganderbal, he said upgradation of rural roads, construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity and social empowerment in the lives of more than four lakh residents.

"For inclusive growth, we are actively pursuing infrastructure projects in the districts. Speedy execution of projects on the ground has been commendable and helped J&K Union Territory's impressive strides to socio-economic development," he added.

Topics :G20 Manoj Sinha

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

