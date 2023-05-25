Home / India News / Ahead of monsoon, BMC scoops a million tons silt from city gutters

Ahead of monsoon, BMC scoops a million tons silt from city gutters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared nearly a million tons of garbage and silt from the network of Mumbai's gutters and drains

IANS Mumbai
Ahead of monsoon, BMC scoops a million tons silt from city gutters

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared nearly a million tons of garbage and silt from the network of Mumbai's gutters and drains, to make them squeaky clean ahead of the monsoon 2023 likely to hit mid-June, officials said here on Thursday.

This year, the BMC cleared over 9.85 lakh tons of the muck, achieving 101 per cent of the set target a week ahead of the deadline date, said Additional Municipal Commissioner P. Velrasu.

He said that desilting and cleaning of drains help in faster discharge of the rainwater and prevents flooding on the roads and other places.

The desilting targets are fixed every year depending on the rainfall and other parameters, and the past experiences of which areas generate more silt-garbage, said an official.

The desilting work started simultaneously from March 6 and completed on May 25, beating the deadline (May 31) by a week.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ulhas Mahale said that this year, the BMC had included stringent terms and condition in the contracts to ensure that the sludge removal was carried out and monitored properly, including submitting pictures/videos of the works carried with geo-tags, which was put in the public domain.

Till date, the city has become muck-free as per the following data released by the BMC - City - 35,756 tons, Eastern Suburbs - 119,359 tons, Western Suburbs - 194,622 tons, Mithi River - 195,566 tones and work continues, small drains - 385,644 tons, and drains along highways - 53,977 tons, said the official.

This entailed nearly a staggering 51,500 vehicle trips to remove and dump the sludge at designated sites, and more 155,000 photos and 72,000 site videos available for public scrutiny.

Simultaneously, the BMC appealed to the people asking them to refrain from dumping garbage in the just-cleared drains/gutters to avoid clogging in monsoon.

--IANS

qn/uk/

Also Read

After Sena ruckus, BMC seals all political party offices in civic building

Pollution control, better health system should be in BMC budget: Maha CM

Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 386: BMC

First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by Nov: BMC

Modi govt's arrogance has destroyed parliamentary system: Congress

Tremor of 3 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat, no death reported

ADB, India signs $141.12 mn loan for industrial corridor development in AP

ITDC registers highest-ever turnover of Rs 458.08 cr, up 58% on-year

Kerala now India's first 'e-governed state'; govt services to be digitised

Topics :MumbaiBMC

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story