Tremor of 3 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat, no death reported

A tremor of 3.0 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Thursday evening with its epicentre near Bhachau, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 6.40 pm, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

The epicentre of the tremor was around 19 km north-north east (NNE) from Bhachau in the district, it added.

This occurred a little over a week after the region was jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on May 17.

District authorities said that no damage to property or life was reported following the tremor.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there. The 2001 earthquake that hit Bhuj in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries. A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction in the quake that killed around 13,800 people and left 1.67 lakh injured.