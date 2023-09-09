G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi opens the meeting with 'Bharat' nameplate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday with his opening remarks. During his address, the country's nameplate read "Bharat" instead of the traditional "India".

The debate around the country's name erupted on social media earlier this week following the G20 Summit invitations going out in the name of the "President of Bharat" and not as the "President of India".

The dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending the G20 summit this weekend comes in the name of "President of Bharat".

It triggered a war of words on social media, with BJP leaders clashing with the Opposition and several celebrities and sports personalities also wading into the row.

According to media reports, the Centre may introduce a bill in the special session of the Parliament commencing on September 18 to rename India as Bharat.

African Union admitted to G20

Amid thunderous applause, PM Modi on Saturday invited the African Union (AU) to be a part of the G20 bloc. It is a continental body with 55 member states. They will now get the same status as the European Union with full membership of G20.

"With support from all of you, I invite the African Union to join G20," PM Modi said in his address. "I am confident all members would agree to this proposal."

'Ready to provide all possible help to Morocco'

Morocco was hit by a massive earthquake on Saturday morning, with the death toll reaching 296. During his address, PM Modi said that India is ready to provide all possible help to the African nation.

"Whole world is with Morocco in this hour of grief, we are ready to provide all possible help," he said.

'India appeals to turn trust deficit to confidence'

"If we can defeat Covid, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war," PM Modi said at the G20 Summit. He added that the idea of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas" can guide the world.

He added that we live when age-old problems are seeking answers, and we need to fulfil our responsibilities with a human-centric approach. The post-Covid world is suffering from a "trust deficit", and the war in Ukraine has deepened it further.

"As G20 president, India appeals to the entire world to turn trust deficit to confidence in each other," Modi said.

"It is time for all of us to walk together for global good."

(With agency inputs)