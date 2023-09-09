G20 Summit: Air Quality in Delhi 'Good', IMD monitoring Pragati Maidan

As world leaders have arrived in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, air quality in the city has also improved during the weekend. Delhi saw light rains and cloudy skies on Friday, which appear to have helped improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most areas of the national capital.

For reference, AQI at IGI Airport (Terminal 3) was reported to be around 50, which is categorised as "Good" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The concentration of PM2.5 pollutants was reported at a maximum of 38 and a minimum of 4 for the IGI T3 area, according to the CPCB website.

Similarly, Air quality levels were reported as "Satisfactory" at ITO, Delhi, where AQI levels were reported at 52, just above the "Good" category, which is from 0-50.

Air quality levels at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium were 36 as reported by the CPCB website. The average PM2.5 concentration was reported at a low 36. The prominent pollutant in the area was Carbon monoxide (CO) at an average of 36, as reported by CPCB.







IMD preparations for the G20 Summit



Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 Summit. This has been done to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts considering the high-profile event, PTI reported.

The IMD began its round-the-clock monitoring of the summit on Thursday, September 7 morning. Air quality at Dwarka Sector 8 was also in the "Good" category with PM10 particles being the primary pollutant at a maximum of 144.

The IMD is operating a special page on their website, which provides real-time updates on the weather conditions around the summit venue, accessed at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

The data is updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the PTI cited IMD as saying.