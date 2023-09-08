Home / India News / G20 Summit: 40 Delhites join hands with police for night patrolling

G20 Summit: 40 Delhites join hands with police for night patrolling

All staff, including senior police officers, are on foot round-the-clock in maintaining law and order and tight vigil in their respective areas," the official added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Friday said more than 40 residents of the Gandhi Nagar area have come forward to help the city police strengthen the night vigil during the G20 Summit.

"In view of the G20 Summit, local residents of our area have come forward and requested the police that they will work with us. We have agreed as we are already short of staff. We would be taking their help at pickets and night patrolling," a senior police official said.

He further said that the citizens have been briefed and special t-shirts were given to them which will help the police to identify them.

All staff, including senior police officers, are on foot round-the-clock in maintaining law and order and tight vigil in their respective areas," the official added.

On Friday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dipendra Pathak, along with Joint CP Chhaya Sharma and several other senior police officials checked the city borders in the eastern range.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

G20 Leaders' Summit 2023: India hopeful of a consensus on the communique

Delhi govt forms special teams to monitor air quality during G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi dressed to the nines to display the best of India

Roads in New Delhi area wear deserted look as G20 security curbs kick in

G20 Leaders' Summit 2023: Can a footnote save a G20 deal in India?

Topics :G20 summitG20 MeetG20 Delhi

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story