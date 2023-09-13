G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

As India geared up for the G20 summit , a tense diplomatic issue arose on Thursday as security officers attempted to check the bags of the Chinese delegation following reports of "suspicious equipment" on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Times of India, which noted that the delegation were initially allowed to enter without bags being checked, following diplomatic protocol. However, later, a staff member reported to a supervisor that the bags appeared to be "suspicious".

After quick consultations, the security personnel asked the delegation to put their bags through the scanner. The delegation refused, leading to a tense standoff. The delegation also sought a separate "private" internet connection, which the hotel declined.





After around 12 hours of tension, Chinese security finally agreed to remove the equipment and send it to their embassy.

The exact nature of the equipment remains a mystery, with some speculating it could be related to intercepting or jamming secure communication channels.

This incident occurred as Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 summit, sending Premier Li Qiang instead, who arrived on a chartered flight rather than a special aircraft, surprising Indian agencies.

A report by the Hindustan Times added that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar did not see the Chinese leader's absence as a snub. He stated, "What I think is important is what is the position which the country has taken, how much the country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes. And I would say here that all the G20 members, and since the question was asked specifically about China, I would say China as well."