Village in Manipur's Imphal attacked by gunmen, bombs hurled, none injured

No one was injured in the incident in Koutruk village where armed men hurled at least ten bombs late Tuesday night, they said

Press Trust of India Imphal
The bomb attack triggered panic among the villagers, an official said, adding that Indian Reserve Battalion personnel deployed at the area fired shots in retaliation | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Conflict-torn Manipur witnessed a fresh incident of violence as unidentified gunmen, suspected to be cadres of banned terror groups, attacked people and hurled bombs at a village in Imphal West district, bordering Kangpokpi where three persons were killed a day before, officials said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident in Koutruk village where armed men hurled at least ten bombs late Tuesday night, they said.

The bomb attack triggered panic among the villagers, an official said, adding that Indian Reserve Battalion personnel deployed at the area fired shots in retaliation.

The fresh violence comes after unidentified armed men, suspected to be members of the outlawed terror groups, killed three persons from the tribal community on Tuesday morning near Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

Tension is still running high in several parts of the district as there is apprehension of fresh attacks in the wake of the killing of three persons, the officials said.

Koutruk is one of the worst violence-hit areas in Imphal valley and has witnessed several exchanges of fire between the two warring groups since clashes broke out on May 3.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a bullet that pierced through the wall of her residence at Koutruk.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur early in May, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

