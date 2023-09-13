Home / India News / Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh cash support for Asian Game qualified athletes

Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh cash support for Asian Game qualified athletes

The Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offer a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Wishing them the best, Patnaik expressed hope that the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a financial support for the state's athletes who are set to participate in the upcoming sports event.

Each Asian Games-bound athlete will receive Rs 10 lakh each, to support their training, preparation, and participation in the prestigious sporting event, an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

The Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offer a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China, to be held from September 23 to October 8, this year.

Thirteen athletes from Odisha will participate in the Asian Games. They include Kishore Jena in athletics; Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali Swain in rowing; Anupama Swain in Ju-Jitsu; Neha Devi Leichondam in Kayaking and Canoeing; Pyari Xaxa in football; Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in hockey and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in rugby.

Wishing them the best, Patnaik expressed hope that the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

