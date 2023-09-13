Nehru jackets, Manipuri turbans: New dress code for Parliament staff

The uniforms have been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Staff will now put on 'Nehru jackets' and khaki-coloured pants, among other changes.
A magenta or deep pink Nehru jacket will soon replace the bandh gala suit of bureaucrats. Their shirts will be dyed deep pink and adorned with a lotus flower design.
The employees will be seen wearing khaki-coloured pants. Changes have also been made to the dress of the marshals in both houses. They will now don Manipuri turbans. Instead of safari suits, camouflage dresses will be worn by the security personnel inside the building, similar to the military.
Women officers have been assigned bright-coloured sarees with jackets for winter wear.
Political row over lotus motif
Ahead of these changes, a political row has erupted over the use of lotus, which also happens to be the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress' Manickam Tagore said the designs could have national symbols like the peacock and tiger instead of a lotus.
Tagore said the Parliament is becoming a part of a party's symbol. "It is unfortunate. The Parliament was above all parties," he said.
Special Parliament session from September 18