Home / India News / G20 Summit declaration will reflect voice of Global South: Amitabh Kant

G20 Summit declaration will reflect voice of Global South: Amitabh Kant

Addressing joint press conference ahead of the G20 summit which begins on September 9, Amitabh Kant said green development, climate action, climate finance have also been among India's priorities

ANI Asia
Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The New Delhi leaders' declaration at the end of the G20 Summit will reflect the voice of Global South, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Friday and noted that accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes and nutrition have been critical for India's presidency.

Addressing a joint press conference here ahead of the G20 summit which begins on September 9, Amitabh Kant said green development, climate action, climate finance have also been among India's priorities.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented.

"When India took over the G20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide...India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. PM Modi said India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. We've lived up to his vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive during our presidency," Amitabh Kant said.

"The second key priority for us was to have accelerated sustainable development goals because only 12 of the 169 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) are on track and we are way behind the schedule. We are midway at the 2030 Action Point. But we are way behind. Therefore accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes, healthy outcomes, nutrition - all these were very critical for India's presidency," he added.

Amitabh Kant said there has also been a focus on the multilateral institutions in view of the needs of the 21st century.

"We wanted the world to take the lead on Green Development in the context of climate action and climate finance. There were several components of this which we wanted to drive and therefore, green development, climate action, climate finance were our third priority. Because both SDG and climate action require finance, particularly for developing and emerging markets in the global south. It was critical that we focus on multilateral institutions of the 21st century...," Amitabh Kant said.

"The New Delhi leaders' declaration that you will see post the Summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries," he added.

Addressing the press conference, Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance said that the focus and the vision of India G 20 presidency is to bring focus to the global discourse issues that could make a difference to people's lives."

The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Nations support India's efforts to have strong outcome at G20: Amitabh Kant

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

Kerala bypoll: UDF's Chandy Oommen wins Puthupally Assembly seat

Security agencies deploy Optical Target Locator to protect G20 delegates

EAM, Mauritius PM reaffirm commitment to take forward partnership

G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric development: PM Modi

India's G20 Presidency coincides with space achievements: Jitendra Singh

Topics :G20 summitG20 MeetG20 Amitabh Kant

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story