G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric development: PM Modi

Press Trust of India
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
A day before the G20 Summit begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that it will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.
 
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said on X that it is important to emulate his mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue, as he underlined India's great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress.
 
"We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace," he said.
 
Rooted in our cultural ethos, India's G20 presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', deeply resonates with our world view that the whole world is one family, he said.
 
"India's G20 presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," he added.
 
Noting that it is the first-ever G20 summit being hosted by India, he said India is delighted to host the 18th summit on the weekend at the iconic Bharat Mandapam.
 
"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," he said.
 
Modi said he will be chairing sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family' and 'One Future', covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, he added.
 
he prime minister noted that he will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and heads of delegations to further deepen bonds of friendship and cooperation.
 
"I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality," he said, adding that President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner on Saturday.
 
"On the 10th (September), the leaders will pay homage to Gandhi Ji at Rajghat. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable 'One Future', together like 'One Family', for a healthier 'One Earth'," he said.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

