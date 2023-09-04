Home / India News / G20 Summit: Govt offices on alert mode from 'misleading, counterfeit emails

G20 Summit: Govt offices on alert mode from 'misleading, counterfeit emails

Focussing with a header of "Scam alert", the warning pointed that "fake emails are in circulation impersonating CEO 14C"

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
As G20 week begins, all government offices are on alert mode considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from any "misleading, fake and counterfeit" emails being circulated by ill elements.

The move is part of extra vigilance to avoid any unprecedented situation as the two-day G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 in the national capital.

On August 24, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the MHA had warned that "the misleading emails are targeted to various government offices, and individuals and falsely accuse them of cybercrimes, urging them to respond."

Focussing with a header of "Scam alert", the warning pointed that "fake emails are in circulation impersonating CEO 14C"

"This is an important alert about the circulation of counterfeit emails impersonating CEO-I4C Rajesh Kumar, bearing the subject 'Urgent Notification!', 'Court Notification'," mentions the alert.

These emails employ the logos of the I4C, Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Delhi Police and wrongfully associate with the names of the undersigned and the particulars of this unit, it reads.

"The logos and emails in question are intentionally fake, deceptive and created with malicious motives."

In the warning, the I4C wing said: "It is important to clarify that neither the undersigned nor this unit has initiated such emails. Furthermore, no authorization has been granted by the undersigned for the production or dissemination of such content. Appropriate measures are being taken to address this issue."

Officials in various crucial departments under the Central government said "reminders" are being circulated internally to not respond to malicious mail and raise the matter immediately after they find anything similar to it.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders' declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Topics :G20 summitFake news IndiaEmail threat

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

