G20 Summit: NSG Bomb Squad conducts anti-sabotage checks across Delhi

The Bomb Squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Saturday conducted an anti-sabotage sweep at different locations in the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit next month.

The summit will be held over two days, on September 9 and 10.

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police conducted another full dress rehearsal as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

The carcade rehearsals were carried out in the Pragati Maidan area of the national capital where the global event will be hosted next month, officials said.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Special Commissioner Of Delhi Traffic Police, SS Yadav said, "We have shared the travel guidelines with all the media houses. Newspapers have also published our releases and necessary information is also being shared on our social media handles. The focus is to ensure that the impact on the movement of traffic is kept at a minimum."

The G20 Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Earlier, on August 23, Delhi traffic police authorities carried out a full-dress rehearsal on selected routes.

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

The personnel are also being trained to deal with the fallout of possible hazards, including the use of chemical and biological weapons, and have been asked to focus on their soft skills.