Karnataka accident: CM Siddaramaiah assures proper probe to find cause

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the Chitradurga bus accident in which at least nine people were killed.

He expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

At least nine people were killed when a speeding container truck crashed into a private luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, near Hiriyur here at 2 am on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The bus was on its way to Gokarna from Bengaluru.

"My heart shook hearing the news of the horrific accident between a lorry (container truck) and a bus near Chitradurga in which many passengers were burnt alive. It is regrettable that the journey of those who were going home for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.