Home / India News / Gadkari mulls law for sound of Indian musical instrument as vehicle horns

Gadkari mulls law for sound of Indian musical instrument as vehicle horns

Nitin Gadkari said India has surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest automobile market, following the US and China

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari noted that India gets maximum revenue from exports of two-wheeler vehicles and cars. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he is planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Addressing the 78th Foundation Year Celebration of Navbharat Times, Gadkari said, "I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, harmonium."  The transport sector contributes to 40 per cent of the air pollution in the country, he said, adding that the Modi government is promoting vehicles that run on green and bio-fuel, including methanol, ethanol.

Gadkari noted that India gets maximum revenue from exports of two-wheeler vehicles and cars.

According to him, in 2014, the Indian automobile sector was valued at Rs 14 trillion, which has now grown to Rs 22 trillion.

Gadkari said India has surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest automobile market, following the US and China.

Gadkari further pointed out that running a newspaper is difficult as the owner has to raise money from advertisement to meet its operational expenses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

We should maintain decorum of institution: SC over BJP MP's remarks

Delhi govt unveils Heat Action Plan 2025 amid soaring temperatures

Premium

Monsoon likely to further delay Delhi airport's runway refurbishment

Govt tells HC it sought info from UK on Rahul Gandhi citizenship claim

Topics :Nitin GadkariUnited StatesAutomobile

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story