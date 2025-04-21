Delhi govt unveils Heat Action Plan 2025 amid soaring temperatures

Highlights of the Delhi HAP 2025

Heat alert system: A city-wide early warning system developed with IMD to issue graded alerts (yellow, orange, red) ahead of extreme heat days.

Dedicated hospital wards: Special air-conditioned units will be set up in hospitals like AIIMS and RML to treat heatstroke and dehydration cases. These wards will feature rapid cooling techniques such as ice baths, cold-water immersion, and ensure the availability of intravenous (IV) fluids and oral rehydration salts (ORS).

Focus on vulnerable groups: Targeted interventions for the elderly, children, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and outdoor workers.

Public awareness campaigns: Hoardings, street plays, community radio and mic announcements to educate citizens on heat safety practices.

Labour welfare measures: Employers advised to reschedule outdoor work during peak hours and provide water, shade and rest facilities.

Urban cooling initiatives: Installing cool roofs to regulate indoor temperatures in urban heat hotspots like Vivekananda Terminal and Kashmere Gate ISBT. The plan also proposes increasing green cover and tree plantation to reduce heat retention in city spaces.

Community participation: Involvement of RWAs, schools, ASHA workers and NGOs in executing the plan at local levels.

Data tracking: Heat-related illnesses and fatalities to be monitored under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for timely intervention.

With soaring temperatures and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an intense summer, the Delhi government on Monday unveiled its Heat Action Plan (HAP) 2025, aiming to mitigate some of the health impacts of extreme heat."Today marks a proud and defining moment as we launch the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 – a critical initiative to safeguard our citizens, especially the most vulnerable, from the escalating dangers of extreme heat," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.She further stated that the plan focuses not only on emergency responses but also on relief measures for Delhi’s citizens, such as installing water coolers, cooling shelters and shading structures.