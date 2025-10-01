Gandhi Jayanti 2025: History, significance and all about 'father of nation'

Gandhi Jayanti. Known lovingly as "Bapu" or the "Father of the Nation," Gandhi was a lawyer, politician, and social activist who supported peaceful opposition to British colonial control. The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most famous figures in India's fight for independence, is commemorated annually on October 2nd as. Known lovingly as "Bapu" or the "Father of the Nation," Gandhi was a lawyer, politician, and social activist who supported peaceful opposition to British colonial control.

The country will celebrate his 156th birthday in 2025, honouring Gandhi's legacy of simplicity, truth, and non-violence. Bapu's values of truth and non-violence are celebrated via prayers, cultural events, and tributes by Indian communities both in India and abroad.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Date:

History of Gandhi Jayanti

On October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. Leading non-violent campaigns against British rule, he played a significant role in India's fight for independence. India became an independent nation in 1947 as a result of his leadership and the dedication of many freedom warriors.

People throughout the world were inspired by Gandhi's Satyagraha concept, which was based on truth and non-violence. Gandhi Jayanti became a national holiday in India after his killing in 1948. In addition to honouring his legacy, the day is commemorated to encourage harmony, peace, and non-violence. Significance of Gandhi Jayanti Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869, used the potent tools of Satyagraha (truth-force) and ahimsa (non-violence) to lead a number of Indian independence campaigns, such as the Quit India, civil disobedience, and non-cooperation movements. Many were motivated to actively participate in demonstrations against colonial rule in India by his words and deeds.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with memorial services and cultural activities. At New Delhi's Raj Ghat, the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries pay their tributes on October 2. At cultural events hosted by schools and other educational institutions, kids frequently perform Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Bapu's favourite bhajan.

In order to preserve his legacy via education and innovation, the day is also commemorated with debates, movie screenings, and fancy-dress contests. To honour Gandhi's dedication to nonviolent protest, the UN proclaimed October 2 to be the International Day of Non-Violence.

Along with Republic Day and Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti is one of India's three national holidays. Across the nation, prayer services, memorial ceremonies, and cleanliness campaigns are held to commemorate the day. Gandhi's life and ideas are reflected in lectures, performances, and essay contests that are organised by government agencies, schools, and colleges. At Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi is kept, leaders from all around the country also pay their respects.

