Centre launches 'Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' mission with ₹11,440 cr outlay

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', a flagship initiative aimed at reducing import dependence and boosting domestic output. The scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹11,440 crore, will run from 2025-26 to 2030-31.

Target: 350 lakh tonnes production by 2030-31

India, despite being the world's largest producer and consumer of pulses, faces a 15-20 per cent import gap as domestic supply lags behind rising demand. The new mission targets expansion of pulse cultivation to 31 million hectares, raising production to 35 milliontonnes and yield to 1,130 kg per hectare by 2030-31, it said.

Support for farmers through seeds and training Nearly 20 million farmers are expected to benefit through distribution of 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds and 8.8 million free seed kits. ICAR, state agencies and the SATHI portal will track seed quality and supply. Farmers will also receive structured training and demonstrations on modern technologies. Post-harvest infrastructure and processing units To reduce crop losses and boost value addition, 1,000 new processing and packaging units will be set up with subsidies of up to ₹25 lakh per unit. The mission will adopt a cluster-based approach to improve resource allocation and geographic diversification.