Cabinet approves widening of Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715

The project will include wildlife-friendly features planned for the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) section in Assam. It also involves building an elevated corridor spanning approximately 34.5 km

Highway, Road
Assam’s Kalibor–Numaligarh NH-715 to get ₹6,957-crore upgrade (Photo: Shutterstock)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the widening of the Kalibor–Numaligarh section of National Highway(NH)-715 into a four-lane highway. The project will be undertaken in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, covering a total length of 85.675 km at an estimated cost of ₹6,957 crore.
 
The project will incorporate wildlife-friendly measures proposed for the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) stretch in Assam.
 
Upgrading Kalibor–Numaligarh stretch
 
The Kalibor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 (earlier NH-37) is a two-lane road that passes through densely populated areas such as Jakhlabandha (Nagaon) and Bokakhat (Golaghat). A large portion of the highway either runs through Kaziranga National Park or along its southern boundary.
 
During the monsoon, flooding within the park compels animals to move towards the elevated Karbi Anglong Hills, crossing the existing highway. Heavy, round-the-clock traffic on this stretch frequently leads to accidents and the deaths of wild animals.
 
Construction of elevated corridor
 
The project includes the construction of an elevated corridor of about 34.5 km, in addition to the upgradation of 30.22 km of the existing road. The alignment will connect with two major national highways (NH-127 and NH-129) and one state highway (SH-35).
 
Upon completion, the Kalibor–Numaligarh section is expected to play a crucial role in regional economic development. The upgraded corridor will also link three railway stations -- Nagaon, Jakhlabandha and Vishwanath Charali -- and three airports --Tezpur, Lilabari and Jorhat. This will enable faster movement of goods and passengers across the region. The integrated project is likely to strengthen connectivity between key tourism, industrial and economic hubs.
 
DA hike for central government employees
 
The Union Cabinet also approved a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, raising it from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, effective July 1, 2025. The revision is in line with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.
 
Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses
 
Additionally, the Cabinet cleared the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', a six-year programme running from 2025-26 to 2030-31 with a financial outlay of ₹11,440 crore. The initiative aims to promote intercropping, crop diversification and soil health measures, while also providing training to farmers and seed growers.

Topics :CabinetNational Highways Authority of IndiaHighways

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

