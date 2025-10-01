Cabinet approves widening of Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the widening of the Kalibor–Numaligarh section of National Highway(NH)-715 into a four-lane highway. The project will be undertaken in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, covering a total length of 85.675 km at an estimated cost of ₹6,957 crore.

The project will incorporate wildlife-friendly measures proposed for the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) stretch in Assam.

Upgrading Kalibor–Numaligarh stretch

The Kalibor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 (earlier NH-37) is a two-lane road that passes through densely populated areas such as Jakhlabandha (Nagaon) and Bokakhat (Golaghat). A large portion of the highway either runs through Kaziranga National Park or along its southern boundary.

During the monsoon, flooding within the park compels animals to move towards the elevated Karbi Anglong Hills, crossing the existing highway. Heavy, round-the-clock traffic on this stretch frequently leads to accidents and the deaths of wild animals. Construction of elevated corridor The project includes the construction of an elevated corridor of about 34.5 km, in addition to the upgradation of 30.22 km of the existing road. The alignment will connect with two major national highways (NH-127 and NH-129) and one state highway (SH-35). Upon completion, the Kalibor–Numaligarh section is expected to play a crucial role in regional economic development. The upgraded corridor will also link three railway stations -- Nagaon, Jakhlabandha and Vishwanath Charali -- and three airports --Tezpur, Lilabari and Jorhat. This will enable faster movement of goods and passengers across the region. The integrated project is likely to strengthen connectivity between key tourism, industrial and economic hubs.