Home / India News / Didn't retaliate against 26/11 attacks under pressure from US: Chidambaram

Didn't retaliate against 26/11 attacks under pressure from US: Chidambaram

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram reveals that he considered taking active retaliatory action against Pakistan after Mumbai terror attacks and discussed this with then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Congress leader P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram said US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice visited India after the attacks and urged the government not to take action against Pakistan.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Home Minister P Chidambaram said he wanted to take retaliatory action against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, but he was convinced against it.
 
Speaking on an ABP News Podcast, Chidambaram said that he considered taking active retaliatory action against Pakistan and discussed this with then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other key officials. However, the government at that time decided not to carry out any military action.

US advised against taking action

Chidambaram further said that there was global pressure at the time, especially from the United States (US). US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice visited India after the attacks and urged the government not to take action against Pakistan. Several officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Foreign Service had also suggested a diplomatic solution, he said. 
 
According to news agency ANI, Chidambaram also recalled how he took charge as Home Minister just days after the attack, following the resignation of Shivaj Patil. He said Singh had called to move him from the Finance Ministry to the Home Ministry. When he initially refused, he was told that Sonia Gandhi, then Congress president, had already made the decision.

Transition to Home Minister

Chidambaram said he was reluctant to leave the Finance Ministry. However, Manmohan Singh indicated that the party needed to proceed with the decision, and Chidambaram agreed to move.
 
Admitting his lack of familiarity with India’s security infrastructure at the time, Chidambaram said, “I went in blank,” acknowledging he was unaware of the intelligence assets in Pakistan and neighbouring regions. He revealed that the thought of India mounting retribution crossed his mind, which he took directly to the Prime Minister and top officials.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RSS rooted in faith in democracy, 'One India, Great India' belief: PM Modi

Husband can't claim sole ownership of joint property over EMI payments: HC

Festival organiser arrested, Zubeen's manager remanded to 14 days' custody

Mumbai records highest economic fraud cases among metros in 2023: NCRB

Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today: Check new prices here

Topics :P ChidambaramManmohan Singh26 11 Mumbai terror attackIndia-Pakistan conflictBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story