Bank Holiday This week List: India is heading into a festive-packed week, and along with it, banks across several states will remain shut on different dates between September 29 and October 5, 2025. The closures, which cover national holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, as well as major regional festivities such as Maha Ashtami and Navratri, are listed under the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday schedule.
As per RBI guidelines, bank holidays are determined by a mix of national events, state-specific festivals, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. This means that while some dates apply nationwide, others vary by state to honour regional traditions.
Bank holidays 2025: From September 29 to October 5, 2025
• September 30: Agartala, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, and Jaipur for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, marking the 8th day of Durga Puja and Navratri.
• October 1: For Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, in states including Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala.
• October 2: Across India, banks will shut on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.
• October 3-4: Banks in Sikkim will be shut due to Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.
• October 5: Nationwide banks will be closed on Sunday.
Banking services during Durga Puja, Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays 2025?
Online banking platforms offer 24/7 access to the majority of services, while physical offices could be closed on the designated holidays. Your banking needs can, therefore, be satisfied online, even during the Durga Puja bank holidays.
Digital banking guarantees that you may conduct transactions and manage your accounts without any disruptions, even when significant Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations may impact traditional banking hours. For online money transfers, services including RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS will continue to operate.