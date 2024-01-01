Home / India News / Gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA: Govt

Gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA: Govt

Union Home Ministry said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International

Photo: ANI Digital
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was on Monday designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.

The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

Topics :TerrorsimTerrorCanadaArms

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

